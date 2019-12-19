SWAT team called out to south Austin motel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department SWAT team is at a motel in south Austin Thursday morning after a man refused to come out of a room.

Police would not say which motel is involved but did say it is on the 4200 block of the southbound lanes of the South Interstate 35 Service Road. That is right near Ben White Boulevard.

The southbound service road is currently shut down.

Officers have evacuated the surrounding rooms of the motel. They say it’s unclear right now if the man has a weapon.

According to APD, officers were first called to the scene at 3 p.m. Wednesday for a disturbance call. The SWAT team was not called out until 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

This is a breaking story. Stay with KXAN.com and KXAN News Today for updates.