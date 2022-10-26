AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department called out a SWAT team early Wednesday morning after responding to a fight at a home in southeast Austin.

Police said they were originally called to the home in the 3100 block of Collins Creek Dr. at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday.

That is one block west of South Pleasant Valley Road and two blocks south of East Oltorf Street.

APD said officers called out the SWAT team after a man with a weapon refused to come outside.

According to APD, the man has not talked to officers and remains the only one inside the home.

