AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is responding to a SWAT situation in south Austin Saturday morning in south Austin.

APD confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting in the 9300 block of Bernoulli Drive.

It is unconfirmed if there have been any injuries connected to the incident.

Officers have closed West Gate Boulevard between Davis Lane and Slaughter Lane.

Austin Police said a public information officer was responding, and KXAN has sent a photojournalist to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with KXAN for updates.