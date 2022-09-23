AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to the Austin Police Department, officers are investigating an officer-involved shooting at the 6200 block of Caddie Street.

On Friday morning, the SWAT unit with APD was called out to southeast Austin for a disturbance.

Police asked people to stay away from the area near the 6000 block of Fairway Street, which is close to East Riverside Drive and Montopolis Drive.

Maps showed the location of the officer-involved shooting was near the location of the SWAT response.

As of 11:30 a.m., APD said the situation is ongoing. It is confirmed that the two incidents are related.

This is the seventh officer-involved shooting this year, according to past data. Below is a chart showing the number of officer-involved shootings in Austin each year since 1990.

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for updates.