AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two suspects were taken to the hospital early Friday morning following a fentanyl bust at a storage unit leading to a SWAT callout at a northwest Austin home, the Austin Police Department said. Police are wrapping up the scene.

Police said earlier, detectives conducted a search warrant at a storage facility not far from the home. They found a large amount of fentanyl, other drugs and weapons inside the unit.

APD said that drug bust led them to the house in northwest Austin on Blackfoot Trail. That’s off McNeil Drive near Jollyville Elementary.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home they believed three suspects were in, and a SWAT response was triggered. Police said it was a planned part of the warrant service, which began around 1 a.m.

SWAT blasted off the the door to the home. When they went inside, APD said, two suspects with felony warrants were found unresponsive.

One was in critical condition, and the other in serious condition. They were taken to St. David’s North Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. A weapon was also found in the home, police said.

Other charges could be pending as a result of the drug bust at the storage facility, according to APD.

“Do you know how they’ve been saying ‘we found enough [fentanyl] to kill, you know, a couple hundred thousand people?’ There’s enough to kill a couple hundred thousand people,” said APD Officer Demitri Hobbs at the scene.

Police had to close off the following intersections earlier because of the SWAT operation:

North Ute Trail at Wittmer Drive

North Ute Trail at Blackfoot Trail

North Ute Trail at Arrowhead Pass

Blackfoot Trail at South Yute Trail

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for updates.