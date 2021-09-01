Suspect in east Austin SWAT call had gun, passed out in drive-thru line

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have a suspect in custody following a SWAT response Wednesday to an area in east Austin.

APD said the suspect was apprehended “without incident” at a McDonald’s drive-thru in the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard. APD said a man was passed out in a vehicle in the drive-thru line, and when officers approached, they noticed there was a gun in the man’s hand resting on his lap.

APD then tried to talk to the man over a loudspeaker and give commands, but he didn’t respond. That’s when officers called in the SWAT unit to assist, APD said.

APD said the robotics team, hostage negotiation team and the SWAT team all worked together to eventually talk to the man and got him to get out of the car without the gun. APD said it later learned the man was a known felon.

A suspect was taken into custody after police responded to a call on Airport Boulevard in east Austin on Wednesday. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

The suspect faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.