SWAT responds to barricaded subject, burglary suspect on Metric Boulevard

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police responded to a call for a barricaded subject in the 12400 block of Metric Boulevard just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, and an hour later they called in the SWAT team.

#APD SWAT is responding to the 12400 Blk. of Metric Blvd. for a barricaded subject. Officers are on scene and a perimeter is being secured. Metric is closed from Parmer to Lamplight Village. Please avoid the area. Media staging area will be @ McDonald's Metric/Parmer. -WC6 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) December 17, 2019

Demetri Hobbs of APD briefed the media around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and said neighbors heard banging noises coming from car wash, and someone was trying to break in.

Two other suspects are in custody, but one remains inside the car wash and won’t come out, Hobbs said. Hostage negotiators are talking to the suspect and hope to get him out peacefully, Hobbs said.

The barricaded subject may have a knife, Hobbs said.

Metric Boulevard is closed from Parmer Lane to Lamplight Village. Southbound traffic is shut down.

We have a photographer at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.