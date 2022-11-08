A SWAT team was called out to a residence on Anken Drive on Tuesday. (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin SWAT team responded to a situation off Anken Drive in southeast Austin Tuesday afternoon, the Austin Police Department said.

Police said the callout is taking place at 2500 Anken Drive. That’s near South Pleasant Valley Road and East Oltorf Street.

Austin Police said there are closures along Riverside Drive, Oltorf Street, Anken Drive and Pleasant Valley Road for safety.

APD is expected to release more details about the situation some time on Tuesday.

A SWAT team was called out to a residence on Anken Drive on Tuesday. (KXAN photo)

A SWAT team was called out to a residence on Anken Drive on Tuesday. (KXAN photo)

A SWAT team was called out to a residence on Anken Drive on Tuesday. (KXAN photo)

This story will be updated as more details become available.