AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was shot and a suspect is refusing to come out of an east Austin apartment complex Monday, Austin police said.

It happened at 10:59 a.m. at an apartment complex at 5800 Techni Center Dr., west of U.S. Highway 183. The apartment is less than half a mile from Norman Sims Elementary School.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the person who was hurt has injuries that threaten their life. That person was taken to the hospital.

SWAT response at apartment complex at 5800 Techni Center Dr. (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.