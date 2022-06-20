AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was shot and a suspect is refusing to come out of an east Austin apartment complex Monday, Austin police said.
It happened at 10:59 a.m. at an apartment complex at 5800 Techni Center Dr., west of U.S. Highway 183. The apartment is less than half a mile from Norman Sims Elementary School.
Austin-Travis County EMS said the person who was hurt has injuries that threaten their life. That person was taken to the hospital.
