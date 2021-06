Austin police and APD SWAT are responding to a barricaded person in east Austin Wednesday night. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police and APD SWAT are responding to a barricaded person in east Austin Wednesday night.

Officers are in the 7000 block of Grand Canyon Drive, which is just north of U.S. Highway 290 and east of Interstate 35. Police are asking people to avoid the area, and stay indoors if you’re close to the location.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.