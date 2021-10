AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police and SWAT crews are responding to a south Austin apartment complex after a report that shots were fired inside a unit there.

Law enforcement are at the 1300 block of Southport Drive, Austin Police Department says. It’s not currently known if anyone was hurt. The person who possibly shot the gun hasn’t come out of the apartment yet.

Austin-Travis Coutny EMS medics are on standby.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.