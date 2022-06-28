AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a SWAT scene remains active Tuesday morning in east Austin.

At 12:12 a.m., Austin Police tweeted the SWAT team was activated due to a person with a weapon refusing to leave a home on Merrie Lynn Avenue. Merrie Lynn is between Manor Road and Clarkson Avenue in the Cherrywood neighborhood.

At 1:57 a.m., police tweeted officers were still trying to contact the person.

There were reports late Monday evening of smoke at the location but APD says AFD and APD’s helicopter found no signs of a structure on fire.