SWAT detains Austin man who allegedly threatened to kill officers

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Austin police and SWAT officers on Kimono Ridge Drive on Sept. 30, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin's SWAT team were called after a man allegedly threatened to shoot and kill officers on Kimono Ridge Drive in a south Austin neighborhood Sunday morning.

At 5:10 a.m., Austin police responded to a call saying a man in the neighborhood — near Manchaca Road and Slaughter Lane — was yelling in the street.

When officers arrived, they found the 29-year-old in the street and concluded he may have been intoxicated when they tried talking to him. The suspect then ran into his home saying he was going to shoot the officers, police said.

Police say they witnessed the man holding a handgun and called for SWAT to respond to the situation because of the threat to officers and others in the area.

Hostage negotiators were also present and spoke with the man for about three hours, trying to get him to leave his weapon and walk out of the home safely.

Two other residents who were relatives of the suspect were in the house at the time, and SWAT evacuated them safely from the home. SWAT managed to evacuate other neighbors in the area as well.

The scene has been cleared and the man has been taken into custody by law enforcement and will be going to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. No shots were fired and no officers or residents were injured during the incident. The suspect will not face charges.