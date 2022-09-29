AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police said SWAT officers are working to get a suspect out of a home in north Austin after they began investigating a “family violence incident” Thursday morning.

The SWAT situation is happening in the 500 block of Delmar Avenue, which is close to U.S. Highway 183 and Interstate 35 in north Austin.

Police said they initially responded after 9:30 a.m. to a hotel near a home there. A woman came into the lobby and said she escaped from a man holding her against her will, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital to get treated for “non-life threatening injuries,” police said.

Officers then responded to the home on Delmar Avenue and saw a man matching the suspect’s description peeking through the blinds, but police said he has yet to leave the house. Hostage negotiators are now on the scene assisting with the situation.

Police said the suspect, whose name they did not share, will have charges pending for aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.

Road closures remain in effect for the neighborhood, so drivers are urged to avoid the area. Police also evacuated several homes nearby, but they did not specify how many are affected right now.

SWAT callout in the 500 block of Delmar Avenue in north Austin (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

APD said EMS was also paged to the scene. Officers may share more information at a later time Thursday once the situation is resolved.