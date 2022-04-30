AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department will give a media briefing around 11 a.m. relating to a SWAT callout in northwest Austin near Parmer Lane and McNeil Road.

In a tweet announcing the media briefing, the Austin Police Department did not give more information about the nature of the SWAT situation.

The location for the briefing is only a few blocks from another SWAT callout that happened earlier this week. Friday morning, two suspects were taken to the hospital following a fentanyl bust at a storage unit leading to a SWAT callout at a northwest Austin home, the Austin Police Department said.

That house was off McNeil Drive near Jollyville Elementary.

This is a developing story and will be updated.