AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said that SWAT had to be called to an apartment complex in southeast Austin Friday afternoon while they were serving a felony warrant.

APD said during a briefing that officers went to the Pointe Apartment complex on East Ben White Blvd. at 4:18 p.m. to serve an arrest warrant for a suspect that was a “known arsonist,” and SWAT had to be called to assist.

SWAT, EMS, and APD all responded, and the suspect was ultimately taken into custody on a felony arson warrant.

During the response, Ben White had to be shut down, and multiple residents of the apartment complex were evacuated. A CapMetro bus came to the area so that evacuees had a warm and dry place to wait.

Residents were let back into their apartments starting around 9:30 p.m.