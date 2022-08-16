SWAT was called out to an apartment off Old Manchaca Road after police said a domestic disturbance took place. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a man they say threatened a woman with a crossbow during a domestic disturbance at a south Austin apartment early Tuesday morning.

The Austin Police Department said around 3 to 3:30 a.m., there was an aggravated assault call for an apartment at 10801 Old Manchaca Road in the Saddle Creek neighborhood.

Officers arrived on scene and got a woman out of the apartment. She was not hurt, according to APD.

Police said officers tried to contact the suspect by knocking on the door, because they thought he was still inside.

SWAT was called to the scene and surrounded the area. The team later found out the man did make it outside the apartment, according to APD. He was not found.

Now, detectives are working to get a warrant for his arrest, APD said. Police said the woman is cooperating with police.

This is an isolated incident with no danger to the public, APD said.

“If you hear somebody getting — you think is getting beat up or taken advantage of or whatever, yes, call it in, let us check it out,” said APD Senior Patrol Officer Demitri Hobbs in a Tuesday press briefing.