AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department’s SWAT team was called to a scene in southeast Austin Friday morning.

APD tweeted at 10:05 a.m. that officers are on the scene of the call in the 4600 block of Nuckols Crossing Road.

Nuckols Crossing is shut down in both directions between Maufrais Lane and Viewpoint Drive.

Avoid the area.

Police said a media briefing is planned for 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.