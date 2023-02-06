AUSTIN (KXAN) — SWAT responded to a scene in north Austin overnight Sunday into early Monday morning.

The Austin Police Department said it responded around midnight to a “gun hot shot” call — which police said is the highest priority call involving a firearm — in the 9600 block of I-35.

That area is near the intersection of I-35 and Rundberg Lane.

Police closed both the southbound interstate and the southbound service road while they responded. APD reopened the interstate just before 6 a.m. and the service road was opened around 6:30 a.m.

Police said during a press briefing when that officers arrived, they saw the suspect enter a closed business and barricade themselves inside with a firearm, so SWAT was called to the scene.

APD said no one was injured or transported and the incident was isolated, with no ongoing threat to the public.

APD doesn’t know if the suspect has any relationship with the business.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.