AUSTIN (KXAN) — A SWAT team is responding to an apartment complex in north Austin after a shooting, the Austin Police Department said Monday.

APD said one person was shot and has life-threatening injuries after an incident at the Wildwood Apartments, located at 7610 Cameron Road. That’s at the intersection of Cameron Road and East Anderson Lane/U.S. Highway 183.

APD said it received the call at 7:42 p.m., and at least one of the suspects is inside an apartment. In a tweet at 9:52 p.m., APD said everyone in the area should stay indoors and everyone else avoid it completely.

An APD public information officer will hold a media briefing about the call Monday night, and when it happens, we will update this story. KXAN also has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.