AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin SWAT is responding to an area near Interstate 35 and East Rundberg Lane in north Austin Monday morning.

The scene is in the 9200 block of North Plaza, the Austin Police Department tweeted just before 9:30 a.m. Google Maps shows a hotel and apartment complex in the area.

KXAN’s crew at the scene said the situation is taking place at The Park at Stone Creek Apartments.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

APD is expected to release more information on the SWAT call some time on Monday.