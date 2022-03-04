LIVE: SWAT called out to southeast Austin to search for suspect with a weapon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s a heavy presence of Austin police officers Friday morning near Slaughter Lane in southeast Austin as they look for a suspect.

APD sent a tweet at 6:07 a.m. saying homes were being evacuated in the 9000 block of Alderman Drive. That’s in the Goodnight Ranch development near the Bluff Springs neighborhood, west of Vertex Boulevard. APD considered the suspect, who is believed to have stolen a car, armed and dangerous.

The incident began at 12:24 a.m., APD said, and the SWAT team was called to the scene at 4:30 p.m.

The scene is close to three schools — IDEA Bluff Springs, Blazier Elementary School and Blazier Intermediate School. Students at Blazier Elementary and Intermediate schools don’t have class today since it’s one of the two days Austin Independent School District teachers and staff were given off “to offer some measure of stress relief during the pandemic.”

This is a developing situation and we have a photographer headed to the scene. We will update this story once more information becomes available. An APD public information officer is responding to the scene and will give a briefing at 8 a.m.