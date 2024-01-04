AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said Thursday a man is dead from self-inflicted gunshot wounds after a SWAT callout at an apartment complex on East Stassney Lane in south Austin.

Police did not name the complex but the address they gave matches Austin City Lights which is between South Congress Ave and Interstate 35.

Police said the situation began when 911 got a call around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday about a woman being assaulted by her boyfriend inside their apartment.

The woman was able to get out by the time officers arrived, police said, but the boyfriend remained inside with a gun. That’s when SWAT was called out, APD said.

SWAT officers found the man’s body inside the apartment at 2:45 a.m. Police said the man never made contact with officers.

APD said the man was the only one inside the apartment other than some dogs when SWAT officers found his body.