LIVE: SWAT, Austin Police called out to Elmont Drive area in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — SWAT and Austin Police Department officers are responding to the area near Elmont Drive and Town Lake Circle in east Austin Tuesday afternoon.

The area is near South Pleasant Valley Road, the Waterloo East Apartments and MESH dog park.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

APD is expected to give an update around 4:30 p.m. The update will be streamed in this story and on the KXAN Facebook page.

KXAN has a crew on scene. We will update this story once more details are released.

  • SWAT callout in east Austin near Elmont Drive, Town Lake Circle
  • Austin Police, SWAT respond to situation in east Austin off Elmont Drive (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)
  • Austin Police, SWAT respond to situation in east Austin off Elmont Drive (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)
