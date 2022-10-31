A SWAT team was at an incident in the 8500 block of N. Capitol of Texas Highway on Monday. (KXAN photo/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police said there’s SWAT team activity Monday in northwest Austin.

APD tweeted at 6:34 p.m. about a SWAT incident in the 8500 block of N. Capital of Texas Highway (Loop 360). The area is near where Spicewood Springs Road and Bluffstone Lane intersect with Loop 360.

APD wants people to stay clear of the area.

APD held a briefing at 8 p.m. They responded to an urgent check welfare call around 5 p.m. after a woman reported that her boyfriend threatened to shoot himself.

APD said the woman was initially in the apartment with him, he pointed a gun at her, and at one point a round was fired, but the woman was able to leave the apartment and call police. She was not transported to a hospital, and there are no reported injuries as of now.

Officers surrounded the apartment and tried to get the man to come out, but there was no compliance from anyone inside. APD said SWAT was called because the situation involved someone inside the apartment with a firearm.

Police are working on evacuating the surrounding apartments, and others living in the complex should follow police orders.

This is a developing story and more information will be added to this story once it becomes available.