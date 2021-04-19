SW Austin neighbors say proposed wastewater treatment plant could dump sewage into Barton Creek

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of homeowners in southwest Austin is pushing back against a proposed wastewater treatment plant nearby.

The facility could come to an area between Oak Hill and Dripping Springs. People who live in the area said they’re concerned this could lead to sewage spilling into Barton Creek.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is hosting a public meeting Tuesday to address some of their concerns.

One of the homeowners who helped organize Monday’s rally said she has a few questions for the members on the commission.

“We love development of this area. We support these businesses, so we don’t understand why alternatives are not being further explored,” said homeowner Lulu Cambronne. “This is a family neighborhood where kids play all the time. They swim, they wade, they go in the water, and the risk for raw sewage is just unacceptable.”

KXAN reached out to TCEQ about this proposed facility and it said: “TCEQ develops wastewater discharge permits in accordance with state and federal regulations to be protective of water quality standards and ensure the designated uses of the waterbodies are maintained.”

Tuesday’s public meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.