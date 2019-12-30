Sutherland Springs church congregation ‘praying’ for parishioners shot near Fort Worth

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The congregation at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs is praying for parishioners in White Settlement, Texas.

Pastor Frank Pomeroy said Sunday night that members of West Freeway Church of Christ are not alone and his church understands their pain during this time.

“Evil entered in, but evil will not win,” said Pastor Pomeroy.

A gunman opened fire at the West Freeway Church of Christ, killing two people on Sunday. Parishioners fired back at the suspect, killing him.

“Lets just pray for the foundation of healing. Lets let them know that we are here for you,” said Pomeroy.

A gunman opened fire inside Pomeroy’s First Baptist Church in 2017. The shooting left 26 people dead and 20 others hurt.

“I have traveled all over the country as an advocate for a well trained armed safety response team,” said Pastor Pomeroy. “A well trained safety response team is going to be visible and watching and then be able to take situations such as this and do what needs to be done.”

Right before the Sunday evening services, Pastor Pomeroy said his team checked all the cameras to make sure everything was working. He says they train every month, but more needs to be done.

He’s now running for the Senate seat in District 21. It’s held by Sen. Judith Zaffirini from Laredo.