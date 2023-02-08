AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it was investigating a suspicious death Wednesday afternoon in east Austin.

APD said officers responded to a call shortly after noon regarding a collision in the 5800 block of Techni Center Drive.

When officers arrived, a man in his 20s was found dead inside a crashed vehicle. APD said the man had apparent bodily trauma but was unsure of what caused the trauma.

According to police, this incident was being investigated as a suspicious death; however, the incident was isolated, and there was no threat to the public.

Austin Police is investigating a suspicious death off Techni Center Drive in east Austin. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

During a briefing, APD said officers were still processing the scene, but more information would be provided as it becomes available.

This developing story. Check back with KXAN for updates.