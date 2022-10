AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a death downtown that it considers “suspicious.”

It happened in the 600 block of East 7th Street, which is near Red River Street.

The department tweeted about the death at 6:19 a.m. Sunday and said it would have a media briefing with more information at 7 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.