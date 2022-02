AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are in east Austin investigating a suspicious death Thursday.

APD tweeted about the investigation at 10:55 a.m., saying officers were at 9345 E. U.S. Highway 290, the address from the Eryngo Hills apartment complex. That’s just east of Springdale Road.

An APD public information officer is responding to the scene and will provide more information on the incident later Thursday. We will update this story as information becomes available.