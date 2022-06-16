AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police said they arrested four people accused in a string of recent robberies in Austin following a shooting at a north Austin shopping center this week.

According to an arrest affidavit, APD is investigating at least nine robberies and a stolen car case starting Friday and ending Tuesday, when police helped a 17-year-old suspect who they said was shot during a robbery at The Domain, near 3400 Palm Way. According to an affidavit, one of the victims shot the suspect as he pointed his gun at a second victim. The hurt suspect got in a car and it drove off.

According to police, they responded less than a mile from the robbery scene to help a person who had been shot at Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing, shutting down that area for part of the afternoon. According to the affidavit, “officers were able to determine the two calls were related based upon descriptions provided to dispatch by the victim of the robbery.”

Police said the car involved was stolen and had also been part of a robbery at 1021 Reinli Street in east Austin about an hour earlier. According to an affidavit, police recovered a backpack the victims of The Domain robbery said was taken.

There were four people in the car, including one who was underage.

Jaylyn Reed, 17, was the one who had been shot and was taken to the hospital, according to the affidavit. Reed faces an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charge. He is not listed as having been booked in jail.

Andre Harris, 18, faces an aggravated robbery charge, unlawful carrying of a weapon and an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, according to online jail records. He is currently in custody in the Travis County Jail.

Paul Rossum, 18, faces an aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, according to online jail records. He is currently in custody in the Travis County Jail.

KXAN reached out to Reed and Harris’ attorneys and will update this story when we receive a response. Rossum does not have an attorney listed online at this time. According to an affidavit, Harris told police he was sleeping during the robbery and woke up afterward. Rossum also told police he didn’t know the robbery was going to happen, the affidavit said.

Austin police said they knew Reed and Rossum from a 2021 investigation into a string of robberies and car thefts.