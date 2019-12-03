Suspected drunk driver ‘thought he could make’ turn in crash that killed 1, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say they found an open alcoholic beverage and beer cans in the car of a suspected drunk driver involved in a crash that killed one person late Saturday night.

Around 11:41 p.m. Saturday police responded to a crash on the 8500 block of South Congress Avenue near Ralph Alblenado Drive. They say Michael Boisse, 45, tried to turn left into a nearby bar parking lot and crossed right in front of another car. That car hit the passenger door behind Boisse, killing the passenger. “Boisse ‘thought’ he could make the turn in safely,” police wrote in an affidavit.

Officers said they smelled alcohol on Boisse and conducted a field sobriety test they believe he failed.

An officer who looked into Boisse’s car “observed a large cup in the center console closest to the driver that appeared to contain an alcoholic beverage based on its odor. Several beer cars were observed also underneath the vehicle in a manner consistent with being thrown out and concealed,” according to an affidavit.

Officers also took Boisse to have his blood drawn and said there was alcohol, cannabis and a “Central Nervous System stimulant” in his system.

Boisse faces an intoxication manslaughter charge and was booked into the Travis County Jail on Sunday. His bond is set at $100,000.