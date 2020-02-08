Suspected drunk-driver indicted for crash injuring APD officer

Austin police Officer Abel Garza rides on his motorcycle while in uniform. (Photo Courtesy: Sara Rountree)

AUSTIN (KXAN)– This week, a Travis County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of hitting and injuring an Austin Police officer on Interstate 35.

At the time of the crash, family told KXAN that Officer Abel Garza fractured his hip.

“This will affect him for the rest of his life, all because one person thought it was OK to drive after drinking,” the officer’s daughter Sara Rountree said.

On Thursday, Jose Hernandez-Garcia was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of Intoxication Assault of a Peace Officer and a third-degree felony charge of Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury.

According to court records, the crash happened on Sept. 1, 2019 in the southbound lanes of I-35.

According to an affidavit, Officer Abel Garza had the emergency lights of his motorcycle unit activated while he and another officer blocked lanes of traffic as workers were moving barricades from the road. Then, a driver in a dark-colored car crashed into the back of Garza’s motorcycle and continued to drive south.

About 10 minutes later, an officer with the University of Texas at Austin Police Department found the vehicle in the 1100 block of E Marin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with damage to the passenger side and a piece of the APD officer’s unit still attached. Officers linked the car to Hernandez-Garcia.

At the time, Hernandez-Garcia admitted to police that he didn’t stop when the crash happened because he was scared of being arrested and deported. He also admitted to drinking two “baby-sized” beers.

