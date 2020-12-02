Suspect wanted in connection with east Austin sexual assault case arrested

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Steven M. Guerrero in connection with an alleged sexual assault in November. (Photo courtesy of Lone Star Fugitive Task Force)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force caught a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged aggravated sexual assault Nov. 9 in east Austin.

The US Marshals-led law enforcement team arrested Steven M. Guerrero, 23 of Austin, on Nov. 24 and accused him of dragging a woman into an alley on East Seventh Street in Austin, sexually assaulting her and beating her until she was unconscious.

The team found Guerrero at a residence in the 1500 block of Spring Peony Court in Pflugerville where he was arrested without incident, the US Marshals said in a press release.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Guerrero is in custody in the Travis County Jail with a bond of $550,000, the press release said. He’s charged with aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony, along with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.