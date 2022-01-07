Suspect slashed tires, made threats with knife at COVID-19 testing site, Austin police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is accused of slashing tires and threatening people with a knife at a drive-through COVID-19 test site in north Austin earlier this week, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers were called to investigate a man with a knife in a parking lot in the 12000 block of Interstate 35 service road on Wednesday just before 5 p.m. where COVID-19 testing was taking place. They later identified the man as Nicolas Guzman, 30. He does not have an attorney listed online as of Friday morning.

Two people who worked at the COVID-19 test site said a man had charged at them with a silver-colored knife, and a driver said the man had slashed his tires while he was in the car and appeared intoxicated.

The driver told police he saw the man yelling at the staff and “demanding that they close the test site down.” He said his car was the first in line and that the man spit on his windshield and slashed his tires after the staff closed the door on the man.

While officers were investigating, the affidavit said the suspect came back and multiple witnesses identified him. It said the man ran away and police chased him, eventually deploying a taser as he was in the middle of Parmer Lane.

Officers said they found a silver multitool with a knife attachment in the man’s backpack and later identified him as Guzman. He faces evading arrest and two terroristic threat charges. One of the victims said they did not want to press charges.

Guzman is listed as being in custody in the Travis County Jail.