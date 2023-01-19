AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin murder suspect was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday.

Christopher Garcia, 19, was arrested in 2021 on a first-degree felony homicide charge after police said he fatally stabbed a 29-year-old in east Austin.

Garcia pleaded guilty to murder on Wednesday, according to Travis County online records.

KXAN has reached out to his attorney and we will update this article when a response is received.

According to the Austin Police Department, Garcia fatally stabbed Misael Sanchez in a fight the evening of Feb. 16, 2021 at Cameron Road and McKie Drive, just south of U.S. Highway 183.

Sanchez died at the scene, and witnesses say Garcia drove away.

A trail of texts, social media messages, eye-witness accounts, and a recorded phone call led Austin police to Garcia.

According to an affidavit for his arrest, Garcia and Sanchez were arguing over synthetic marijuana, then began fighting. During a phone call with his mother, Garcia reportedly recounted the fight and said he eventually ran toward Sanchez and stabbed him at least twice.