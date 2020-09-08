Suspect killed during east Austin robbery identified by police

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who died during a robbery in east Austin has been identified by Austin police.

Police say Aaron Duarte-Perez, 51, and two others attempted to rob two men at a home on Pecan Springs Road in June. Duarte-Perez died after being stabbed during the robbery.

38-year-old Raul Luevano has been charged with murder after investigators say the robbery led to Duarte-Perez’s death. A second suspect, 34-year-old Juan Gabriel Castaneda Torres, was also arrested.

According to a police affidavit, the two men who live in the home were told to get on the ground and were held at gunpoint. One of those men said he would not get on the ground, grabbed a knife and began fighting, according to police.

Police say both residents were shot by the suspects. According to APD, the resident who fought the suspects stabbed two of them. Duarte-Perez collapsed as the suspects were fleeing the home, police say.

First responders attempted life-saving efforts on Duarte-Perez, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say Luevano later dropped off the second suspect, who was stabbed, at the hospital. Investigators used footage of his vehicle to track him down and arrest him.

According to police, Luevano confirmed what happened and admitted that he and the other suspects were all three holding guns when they entered the home to rob the residents.