AUSTIN (KXAN) — Detectives believe a man connected with a shooting outside of a north Austin music club has left the country and gone to Mexico, according to an Austin Police Department release.

Osmar Escobar, 20, is a suspect in the shooting that killed John Ferney Moreno-Cendales, 47. Escobar has a warrant out for his arrest on first-degree murder charges, APD said.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting near Club Lobos, 9601 North Interstate 35, around 3:57 a.m. May 21. Officers and medics found Moreno-Cendales with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at Dell Seton Hospital about 30 minutes later, police said.

Police said Escobar left the country the day of the shooting and is still at large.

Anyone with information or video should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You can remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.