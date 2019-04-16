Austin

Suspect in hit-and-run death of Austin 5-year-old arrested in Louisiana

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 / 11:52 AM CDT / Updated: Apr 16, 2019 / 11:52 AM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspect wanted in connection with the hit-and-run death of a 5-year-old Austin girl was arrested in Louisiana, according to a press release from the Austin Police Department. 

Police searched for 22-year-old Jorge Alberto Granados for weeks after they say he fled the scene after the truck he was driving hit a Toyota Venza at the intersection of Palo Blanco Lane and Teri Road in south Austin on March 21. 

Five-year-old Illianna Martinez was in the Venza with her mother and step-father when the crash occurred. She was rushed to Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas with critical injuries and later succumbed to her wounds on March 30.

Witnesses described the scene and the suspect to police and investigations led police to Granados' door. His mother gave police information that corroborated witness statements and a warrant was issued for Granados' arrest

Austin police announced Tuesday that the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force tracked Granados to Slidell, Louisiana where he was taken into custody. He is currently being held at the St. Tammany Parish Jail. 

"He will be extradited back to Austin to stand trial," police wrote in the press release. "He is currently charged with failure to stop and render aid, second degree felony." 

Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-5594.

