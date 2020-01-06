Sources identify suspect in deadly Congress Avenue stabbing as man with criminal history

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sources confirmed to KXAN’s Kevin Clark that the suspect in a deadly stabbing Friday on Congress Avenue is 27-year old Dylan Woodburn, who has a criminal history in Austin as well as Harris County.

Police said Friday the stabbing suspect hit a customer at Bennu Coffee on South Congress Avenue near West Riverside Drive “for no apparent reason,” then ran to Freebirds World Burrito and stabbed two people inside. One of them died.

Family members of the man who died confirmed his identity as Johnathan Aguilar, a 34-year-old kitchen manager at Freebirds World Burrito.

This is a mugshot of Woodburn from a September 2019 arrest for burglarizing a fire station. Woodburn was accused of stealing an Austin Fire Department radio and a firefighter’s shoes.

Dylan Woodburn (Austin Police Department Photo)

Austin police are expected to hold a news conference Monday to update the public on the city’s first murder of 2020. Police could officially name the man they say is responsible for the Friday morning stabbing attack, as well as victims.