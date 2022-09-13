AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department arrested the suspect in a jugging incident that happened Monday afternoon in central Austin.

APD is still searching for two suspects in a separate jugging incident that happened Friday afternoon after a woman withdrew money from a northwest Austin bank.

The suspect in Monday’s incident was identified as Jamarcus Drumgole, 31. He was charged with robbery and booked on an arrest warrant. APD said he has a history of aggravated robbery, assault, burglary, and narcotics charges out of another jurisdiction.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. Monday, when the victim got back to his apartment complex with “a large sum of cash” after going to a Bank of America. As he got out of his car, the suspect drove up in a Cadillac with a temporary license plate, got out of the vehicle, and approached him, according to APD.

Police said the suspect then grabbed the victim and pushed him against a wall while demanding money. The victim handed his cash to the suspect, who immediately got back in the Cadillac and left the area.

A member of the Violent Crimes Task Force (VCTF) that happened to be in the same area noticed a gold Cadillac with a temporary tag. The officer didn’t think anything was suspicious at first, but watched the vehicle for a short period, unaware of the robbery or the description of the vehicle.

When the officer returned to work, he realized the Cadillac was the vehicle involved in the robbery. The officer remembered several characters from the temporary tag.

Through research and surveillance, detectives learned the suspect vehicle had gone to San Antonio.

VCTF and the APD Robbery Unit traveled to San Antonio to continue the investigation. Through suspect/witness interviews and observations, detectives confirmed that Drumgole was the suspect involved in the jugging robbery.

APD said the following tips can help people avoid becoming a victim of jugging:

Take note of anyone that is hanging around in the lobby of the bank or parking lot that does not appear immediately occupied.

Try not to be distracted while in the financial institution-ie: on your phone, earbuds, etc.

Notice any vehicles that may follow you out of the parking lot and ensure you are not being followed.

Before leaving the counter after receiving cash, secure it in a different bag (other than the small zipper cash bags or envelopes utilized), such as a briefcase or purse.

Lock your car doors when you get into your vehicle.

Do not leave large amounts of money inside of your vehicle.

If you believe you have been followed from a financial institution for any length of time, please call 911 or drive to the nearest police station or fire/EMS station.

Speak with security at your bank to see if they can assist you with large withdrawals or if they have any safety suggestions when withdrawing a significant amount of cash.

Anyone with information about these incidents should call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App.