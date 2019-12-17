Suspect identified in Saturday’s Circle S Road shooting of teenager

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have identified a suspect in Saturday’s shooting at an apartment complex on Circle S Road in south Austin.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Isaiah Rene Guerrero, 17, for first-degree aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon after an incident where a teenager was shot.

The teen told police he was at the Urban Oaks apartment complex Saturday after agreeing to “sell merchandise” to a younger, Hispanic man with a tattoo sleeve in the driver’s seat of a black, Toyota four-door car, according to the arrest affidavit. The teen got into the back seat of the vehicle with the younger Hispanic man and three other people.

The victim says, once he was inside the car, the front passenger of the vehicle told him to “give me your s—“. All of the suspects inside the car left the vehicle except for the front passenger who subsequently shot the victim in the right thigh. After being shot, the victim left the car, took a couple of steps and fell to the ground, the affidavit says.

A black man walked over to the victim while the other suspects were shouting to shoot him again. The man took the victim’s cell phone from his pocket and shot the victim in the head with a handgun, according to the affidavit.

A witness told police he saw the magazine fall out of the pistol as the man shot the victim in the head. The witness saw a white woman with red hair grab the gun clip and the suspects left in the car with the victim’s backpack and phone, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says police were able to identify Guerrero when the victim identified him in a photo line-up. The victim picked Guerrero with a “high-degree of confidence” as the driver of the car — the man he was meeting for the merchandise sale.

As of Tuesday morning, Guerrero isn’t in custody.