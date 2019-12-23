Suspect identified in Wells Fargo bank robbery, APD says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have identified a man alleged to have committed a bank robbery as 22-year-old Stephen Deleon Times.

On Tuesday, Dec. 17 a bank robbery took place around 3:20 p.m. at the Wells Fargo located at 161 West Slaughter Lane. The suspect presented a note to a bank employee demanding money and claiming to have a weapon, according to court records.

Police held a press conference on Dec. 19 requesting the public to help identify the suspect from the bank’s surveillance images. Police say they received tips to Crime Stoppers and the APD Robbery Unit identifying Times as the man in the bank surveillance images.

Images of Times sent to police from the public also allowed members of the APD Robbery Unit to verify those images matched the images provided by the bank, according to the arrest affidavit.

In other surveillance images, Times’ black Mercedes was seen at other robbery locations in which police believe Times is connected.

Times is charged with robbery by threat, a second-degree felony.