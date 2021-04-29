Suspect caught trying to break into car, points gun at apartment resident who tries to stop him

Suspect who pointed gun at someone after they tried to stop the suspect from breaking into a car at an apartment complex off East 6th Street on April 20, 2021 (APD Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help in finding the suspect who pointed a gun at someone after they tried to stop the suspect from breaking into a car.

Police said it happened on April 20 around 1:47 a.m. at an apartment complex located in the 2000 block of East 6th Street.

An apartment resident got an alert about movement outside his building, APD said. He saw the suspect breaking into a car he knew belonged to someone else and went outside to stop the suspect. During the confrontation, the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the apartment resident.

The interaction was caught on video surveillance, APD said.

APD describes the suspect as a Hispanic man who is around 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo on the front, black jacket with a white logo on the chest, red bandana, blue jeans, dirty white or grey tennis shoes, possibly the Nike brand.

Detectives ask anyone with details about the confrontation to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-5245 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477. You may stay anonymous, and information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.