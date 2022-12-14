AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man facing charges in connection with the death of an Austin man in November is back in Travis County.

According to the Travis County Inmate Search, Gavin Roberts, 26, was booked into the Travis County Jail on Tuesday evening. He is charged with murder and tampering with a corpse.

An attorney for Roberts was not listed online at the time this article was published.

Roberts was arrested on Nov. 23 in Colorado.

A search warrant revealed that surveillance footage and cellphone records showed Roberts was with Justin Haden the day Haden went missing.

Justin Haden (Austin Police Department Photo)

Police found Haden’s body near Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Interstate 35 in Williamson County on Dec. 1.