Suspect arrested on suspicion of confronting, stabbing man in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing another man in downtown Austin, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Austin Police Department said Xavier Harris, 21, confronted the victim outside the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH) and chased him into traffic before stabbing him.

The victim suffered a stab wound to his abdomen next to the port for his colostomy bag, which needs to be replaced as a result of the injury, police said.

The incident happened at 500 East 7th Street at about 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 8.

On arrival at the scene, officers located the victim with a stab wound. Meanwhile, Harris was fleeing the scene and waving a knife around, the affidavit states.

Police said Harris failed to comply with their demands and began to run away. He was then Tased and taken into custody.

Both the suspect and victim were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, where they were interviewed by police.

The victim said he was standing outside the ARCH when Harris approached him and stabbed him. He added he had seen Harris before, but did not know why he would stab him.

Harris, interviewed in hospital, admitted that he “stabbed a guy”. He did so over an argument they had a week ago, he told police, but he could not provide details about the argument.

HALO Cameras downtown captured the entire incident. Footage shows Harris yelling at the victim from across the road, then crossing the road to confront him, according to the affidavit.

Harris can then be seen chasing the victim into traffic on East 7th Street while holding a knife, police said. The victim then stumbles and falls, and Harris appears to stab him.

At this point, the victim pulls out a knife. Police said Harris continued to chase the victim, before finally leaving the scene.

Harris was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was taken from the hospital to the Travis County Jail, where he remains on a $30,000 bond.