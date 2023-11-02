AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department arrested a man they believe shot and killed a 46-year-old woman in a “road rage homicide” on Sept. 30.

Justin Justice, 28, was charged in connection with the incident, according to police.

Homicide Detective Israel Pina with the Austin Police Department said the victim, Teressa Gandy Ferguson was taking her usual route home on Interstate 35, when she was involved in a “minor crash” between the Rundberg and Anderson Lane exits.

Justin Justice, 28 | Mugshot provided by APD

According to APD, she was on the phone with a friend and told them she pulled over to exchange information with the other driver, which is when police believe she was shot.

Ferguson was found in the driver’s seat with injuries that were not believed to be sustained in the crash, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Police were able to determine Justice shot and killed Ferguson, the release said.

KXAN has reached out to Justice’s attorney, and we will update this article once a statement is received.

“Devastated. Exhausted. The whole thing still feels somewhat surreal,” Ferguson’s aunt Beth Shackelford said at a celebration of life for Ferguson last month.

Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force (LSFTF) obtained information that Justice was “known to frequent north Austin,” and he later ran away from LSFTF in Round Rock, the U.S. Marshals said.

The task force set up a perimeter in the area and later found Justice at a neighborhood in Round Rock.

Justice was booked into the Travis County Jail on a first-degree murder charge and a $250,000 bond, according to police.