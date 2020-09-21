Suspect arrested in connection with suspicious package at Austin airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police said they’ve arrested someone in connection with a suspicious package found at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Friday.

Airport officials closed a security checkpoint Friday morning due to the package, but later deemed it “not a threat” about two hours later.

Previously, the Austin Police Department said one person was arrested for failing to provide identification, but on Monday police announced the suspect was being held in connection with the package.

Police said the package in question ended up being luggage.

APD’s explosives team responded to the scene, but officers said the team didn’t use robots to determine whether or not the package was a threat.

