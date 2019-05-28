Suspect arrested in connection to two home invasions in north Austin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Austin police mugshot David Cardenas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police arrested 22-year-old David Cardenas Friday in connection to two home invasion robberies last week.

The first robbery occurred in the 700 block of West Longspur Boulevard Wednesday, May 22. The second robbery occurred Thursday, May 23 in the 1500 block of West Braker Lane.

The suspect was caught on camera entering an apartment complex on West Longspur Boulevard at 9:30 a.m. near North Lamar Boulevard, police said.

According to police, the man kicked in the door with the residents asleep in their bedrooms. One of the residents woke up to find the suspect in her bedroom, and he allegedly threatened her and demanded valuables before fleeing the scene.

None of the residents living in the apartment were injured.