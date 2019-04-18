Austin

Suspect arrested after thousands of dollars worth of jewelry taken from Austin Kendra Scott store

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 / 01:41 PM CDT / Updated: Apr 18, 2019 / 01:41 PM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspect caught on camera shattering a glass door of a Kendra Scott store in Austin and leaving with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry has been arrested.

Raymond Patrick Hernandez, 44, was booked into the Travis County Jail Monday. He's accused of using a hammer to smash through the door of the 1701 South Congress Avenue store and its jewelry cases.

According to an arrest warrant, police say they received tips from the public after releasing surveillance video. One person said he bought a ring from Hernandez that turned out to have been from the store. Another said Hernandez owed him money, but offered to pay in Kendra Scott jewelry.

Hernandez faces a burglary of a building charge and his bond is set at $70,000.

